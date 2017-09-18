Clear Sailing: No. 2 Clemson poised for another title run

Tigers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said while the focus in on Boston College, players can't help at times considering the bigger picture.

"Sometimes, you think, 'We got a good chance to go back-to-back'" as national champions, he said.

But if the Tigers spend too much time thinking like that, it could be costly, defensive back K'Von Wallace said. Few people gave Pitt the chance at upsetting the Tigers at home last year before the Panthers' 43-42 upset.

Non-ranked teams toppled Top 25 teams "all the time," Wallace said. "Anything can happen, so we prepare like next game is the biggest game."

Clemson piled up 613 yards against Louisville , including 297 on the ground. That could be bad news for the Eagles, who allowed 515 yards on the ground in a 49-20 loss at home to Notre Dame last week.

"There's going to be a lot of talk from students or press and media, just a lot of outsiders getting in our ears, and our biggest thing is that we're going to need to kind of tune them out, stick together, trust in the coaching, trust each other that we're all going to have each other's backs," Boston College receiver Charlie Callinan said. "Go out there and give it our best shot against Clemson."

Victories like Clemson's had the past two weeks also mean a bigger profile for Bryant, who finished with 316 yards passing (one yard fewer than Louisville's Jackson) and a touchdown. Bryant, named the ACC offensive back of the week Monday, also rushed for two scores.

Bryant's not worried about the increased attention on him as long as the Tigers keep winning.

"It's good and all," Bryant said. "But I'm just focused on the team and the offence and us getting better."

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press