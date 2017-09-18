Redskins hurting on each side of ball with Raiders up next

Coach Jay Gruden says running back Robert Kelley is day-to-day with a rib cartilage injury and could miss the Washington Redskins' upcoming matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Kelley left the Redskins' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with the rib injury after running for 78 yards on 12 carries. Gruden said Monday that all of Washington's injured players are "day- to-day."

Tight end Jordan Reed has a bruised sternum in his chest, cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson have sprained shoulders, right tackle Morgan Moses has a sprained ankle and strained shoulder, linebacker Mason Foster has a dislocated shoulder and safety Deshazor Everett has a sprained MCL in his knee.

Gruden says which players are able to practice Wednesday will begin to determine who will be ready to take on the Raiders.