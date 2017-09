Alabama LB: 'The season's officially here' with SEC play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama can now officially begin its quest for a fourth straight Southeastern Conference title.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide has conquered one highly ranked team, Florida State, and produced lopsided wins over a pair of Mountain West Conference opponents. Alabama is gearing up this week for its first SEC game and true road game Saturday at Vanderbilt, which is also 3-0.

"You can kind of tell walking around the locker room, I guess you can say the season's officially here," Tide linebacker Keith Holcombe said Monday. "This is what we've all worked for. This is what you're training for back in the summer, running 110s. This is where the season's made right here, for us to make a run."

It's time to, as Holcombe put it, "set your jaw because it's going to be a fun ride."

Alabama's SEC schedule would seem to be back loaded with closing games against No. 25 LSU, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 15 Auburn. Alabama's first five league opponents are unranked.

But the Commodores are coming off a win over then-No. 18 Kansas State and lead the nation in scoring, total and pass defence.

Tide coach Nick Saban believes Vandy should be in the Top 25.

Since beating No. 12 Florida State in Atlanta, Alabama has produced comfortable wins over Fresno State and Colorado State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now comes SEC play, but quarterback Jalen Hurts said the mind-set needs to remain the same.

"We have to go out there and play our game like all the other games. Nothing changes," Hurts said. "Obviously we want to kind of get our mind right, I guess, because it's getting kind of real now. But the same rules apply, the same preparation applies. You have to go out there and play."