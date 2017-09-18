Espanyol beats Celta Vigo 2-1 to snap winless La Liga streak

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol scored twice in the first half then held on to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 for its first win in the Spanish league on Monday.

The Catalan club moved off the bottom of the standings after earning only one point from its first three games.

"We needed this victory to regain our confidence," Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno said. "The team deserved it, and it was good that it came at home, in front of our fans."

Espanyol jumped to 16th place, one point ahead of Celta, whose only win came against Alaves in the previous round.