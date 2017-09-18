Up-and-down start: Jaguars take huge step back after opener

"Obviously penalties are going to kill you," centre Brandon Linder said. "You can't start out 15, 20 yards from getting a first down. We're still trying to figure out the identity of this offence."

Players and coaches openly acknowledge having little margin for error, mostly because the team's offensive identity is centred around running the ball and using play-action passes for big gains. The approach becomes difficult to execute when trailing and nearly impossible to pull off when down 30-3 like Jacksonville was Sunday.

The blunders were reminiscent of Jacksonville's recent run of ineptitude.

"We don't have a margin for error," receiver Marqise Lee said. "Penalties and things, we have to get rid of them. As you see with the penalties, we are going back to the same thing last year and two years ago. ... Even when we found ways to move the ball forward, we still found ways to bring ourselves back. You can't win the game doing things like that."

Playing without former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson proved difficult. Robinson has been Jacksonville's go-to receiver for the last three years, and his big-play ability was clearly missed against the Titans. Robinson tore a knee ligament in the opener and had season-ending surgery.

Lee and Hurns were on the receiving end of 13 of Bortles' 20 completions. But seven of those came after the game was well out of reach.

"We still have to get open and make plays," Lee said. "We have to take advantage of our opportunities."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press