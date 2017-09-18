Jharel Cotton scratched from Athletics start

DETROIT — Oakland Athletics starter Jharel Cotton was a late scratch Monday night against the Detroit Tigers with a right groin strain.

Cotton began his warmups at the normal time, but Raul Alcantara went out to the bullpen to prepare as Cotton walked back to the dugout.

Alcantara has pitched in 10 games over the past two seasons, including six starts, and posted an 8.91 ERA. This season, he is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA in five games.

By Dave Hogg, The Associated Press