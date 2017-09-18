Bowles confident in 0-2 Jets: 'We have a lot of fight in us'

"We're still in the thick of things, so if we can go out and get a win this week, I feel like it'll help get it in the right direction with the right feeling coming into this locker room," McLendon said. "We'd rather be looking at, after these next two games, sitting at 2-2 than 0-4."

New York's 0-2 start is its first since 2007, when Eric Mangini's team finished 4-12. Coincidentally, the Jets also played the Dolphins in Week 3 at home — and won.

"I think we're learning a lot," Bowles said. "We learned a lot as the two weeks went by. But we'll learn a lot more these next two weeks whether we can correct these mistakes, which I'm pretty sure we can."

From an outsider's perspective, it's easy to see the root of the early-season troubles. The Jets have allowed a whopping 370 yards rushing, the most in the NFL. The 66 points allowed is also tops in the league.

"We're trying to correct it and we're trying to correct it now," McLendon said. "We're not trying to let this linger on with this running back we have this week."

That would be Miami's Jay Ajayi, who burst onto the scene last season with three 200-yard rushing performances, including two in consecutive games.

He's a difficult runner to take down, much like Lynch is, so the Jets are going to have to turn things around with their tackling — which Bowles said was the main culprit at Oakland — and fast.

"We'll fix it with practicing," Bowles said. "We can do it with bags and everything else. We have to wrap up. We have to wrap up and keep our head up. That's normal."

Meanwhile, the offence got the running game going a bit against Oakland, gaining 126 yards on the ground after getting just 38 at Buffalo in the opener . Josh McCown was also mostly efficient, going 17 of 25 for 166 yards and two touchdowns to Jermaine Kearse.

"We're 0-2, but Josh has done a good job so far, matching the offence and getting everybody lined up and making plays," Bowles said. "He's been steady."

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will also be back from a two-game suspension, and that could help the Jets open some things in the passing game.

"You feel like you have your full complement of people," McCown said. "So, it will be a big positive. Obviously, Austin's a good player, so we look forward to having him back with us. It will be good."

The Jets refuse to give in to what those outside their facility say, insisting that the negative outlooks and predictions won't infect their team. For now, the message from Bowles remains only positive and he believes the Jets can get things going in the right direction sooner rather than later.

"I know my team and I know the locker room," he said. "I've seen a lot. I've been around these guys quite a bit and I have every confidence in the world in them."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press