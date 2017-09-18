Cowboys' Elliott accused of quitting; Garrett plans chat

FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott was accused of quitting by Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson in Dallas' 42-17 loss to Denver.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett never directly disagreed Monday.

While heaping praise on quarterback Dak Prescott for continuing to show fight in his first blowout loss as a pro, Garrett said he eventually would talk to Elliott about the second-year running back twice failing to pursue a defensive back after an interception.

Garrett's comments to reporters came a few hours after his radio show, when he similarly passed on a chance to dismiss Tomlinson's criticism .

"Zeke is one of the most natural competitors I've ever been around," Garrett said. "He loves to play. He loves to practice. I think we've seen that through his first year playing. Those two plays were not indicative of the kind of competitor that he was and we have to get that addressed."

Prescott won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honours and Elliott was the league's leading rusher as the dynamic pair debuted with the best record in the NFC at 13-3 before a divisional playoff loss to Green Bay.

Elliott had 15 straight games of at least 80 yards rushing and had never had fewer than 51 before he was held to 8 yards on nine carries against the ball-hawking Broncos, who made it their priority to stop Elliott and force the Cowboys to beat them with the passing of Prescott.

After getting dropped for a 5-yard loss on his first carry of the second half, Elliott had five carries for 0 yards.

"He certainly could have been frustrated," Garrett said. "Obviously he had been very productive as a running back over the course of his career and certainly in the NFL up to this point. There's no question frustration could have set in, but I have not had a conversation with him yet."

After the game, Elliott flatly rejected the notion that his mind is elsewhere with all the legal drama surrounding his six-game suspension over a domestic case in Ohio. The NFL wants a federal appeals court to overrule an injunction that blocked the suspension while the case plays out.