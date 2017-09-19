Wild edge Jets in pre-season shootout

WINNIPEG — Ryan Malone found a good way to get noticed in his come-back attempt with the Minnesota Wild.

The 37-year-old forward, who has almost 650 NHL games on his resume, scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Wild to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in pre-season play Monday.

"I've had some success in the past, so just come down and shoot it and hope it goes in," said Malone, who last played pro hockey in 2014-15 with the New York Rangers and then its American Hockey League club in Hartford.

"I've been lucky enough to stay in shape. I think I'm in good shape. I'll work on a few timing plays and positioning, especially trying to hit a few guys. I know I fell down after a little bit."