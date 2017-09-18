Letestu scores twice as Oilers top Flames

EDMONTON — Mark Letestu scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in a split-squad pre-season game on Monday.

Patrick Maroon, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan Strome also scored for the Oilers, who dressed the more veteran of the two teams in Edmonton, with a game also taking place in Calgary at the same time. The Oilers won that game 5-4.

Matt Bartkowski and Hunter Shinkaruk replied with goals for the Flames.

Edmonton started the scoring a little over two minutes into the game, as a rebound came to Letestu at the side of the net and he easily swatted it past Flames starter Eddie Lack.

The Oilers made it 2-0 on the power play three minutes later as Maroon, who had a career season last year with 27 goals, was credited with the goal after it was inadvertently sent in by a Flames defender in the crease.

Edmonton got another gift goal with five minutes left in the opening period as Flames defender Michael Stone tried to poke a stick off Nugent-Hopkins' stick, sending it into his own net.

The Oilers outshot Calgary 17-5 in the first.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot made a short-handed breakaway stop on Marek Hrivik midway through the scoreless second, with Calgary having a goal disallowed at the end of the frame as time had expired.

Edmonton added to its lead when Letestu blasted a third period power-play shot past Flames back-up David Rittich.

The Oilers made it 5-0 on another power-play goal by Ryan Strome, who Edmonton acquired from the New York Islanders for Jordan Eberle in the off-season. Strome also had an assist. Connor McDavid picked up his second assist of the game on the play.