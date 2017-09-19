Offensive line woes costly in Giants' 24-10 loss

"They're a good front four," Manning said. "Their best players on their defence are on their front four so we knew we had to get the ball out quickly at times."

Hurt by the blocking problems and other issues on offence, the Giants were 4 of 12 on third down.

"We're not going in the right direction enough," Manning said. "We're going backward. We're not converting on third downs enough."

The defence forced a fumble in the second quarter, but Manning threw an interception on the next play.

Trailing 17-7 in the third quarter, the Giants drove to the 1, but penalties drove them back and they were forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas.

"We got down there close, on the 1-yard line and we got a penalty and we got a delay of game at the end," Manning said. "Not executing well enough on third downs."

The Giants later forced a punt and had a chance to cut into the Lions' 17-10 lead, but Brandon Marshall dropped a catchable pass that would have been a big gain. Jamal Agnew returned the ensuing punt 88 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-10.

Now New York, which went 11-5 last season and made the playoffs, needs to get its offence going in a hurry. Manning and company have scored a total of 13 points so far this season.

"I mean we can't pull points out of a hat," McAdoo said. "We've got to get to work. We've got to block better. We have to handle the ball better. We can't turn the ball over."

"Short week, short memory," Beckham said. "New game on Sunday."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Simmi Buttar, The Associated Press