Monday's Games

Sports 01:16 AM

Monday's Games

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 4 Washington 1

Carolina 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Boston 3 Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Toronto 2

Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 4 (ss)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2 (ss)

---

NFL

Detroit 24 N.Y. Giants 10

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Minnesota 1

Oakland 8 Detroit 3

Boston 10 Baltimore 8 (11 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 13 N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 2

---

By The Canadian Press

Monday's Games

Sports 01:16 AM

Monday's Games

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 4 Washington 1

Carolina 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Boston 3 Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Toronto 2

Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 4 (ss)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2 (ss)

---

NFL

Detroit 24 N.Y. Giants 10

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Minnesota 1

Oakland 8 Detroit 3

Boston 10 Baltimore 8 (11 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 13 N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 2

---

By The Canadian Press

Monday's Games

Sports 01:16 AM

Monday's Games

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 4 Washington 1

Carolina 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Boston 3 Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Toronto 2

Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 4 (ss)

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2 (ss)

---

NFL

Detroit 24 N.Y. Giants 10

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Minnesota 1

Oakland 8 Detroit 3

Boston 10 Baltimore 8 (11 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 13 N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 2

---

By The Canadian Press