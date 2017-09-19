Vanderbilt coach starting to reap benefits of experience

Beating Georgia , Mississippi and Tennessee last season sure helped. The Commodores lost to Florida,Auburn and South Carolina in 2016 by a combined 17 points.

Senior safety Ryan White made it clear the Commodores trust Mason.

"We know that Coach has been through a lot," White said. "He always says trust the process, and we're trusting that process and we've got each other's backs."

The Commodores face their biggest test Saturday when top-ranked Alabama (3-0) visits for the SEC opener for both teams. Franklin only had to face Alabama once, and Vanderbilt lost 34-0 in Tuscaloosa in his first season in 2011. This will be the first No. 1 team Vanderbilt has hosted since Tennessee in 1998 on the Vols' way to a national title.

Charles Wright, a redshirt junior, leads the SEC with six sacks, while senior linebacker Emmanuel Smith ranks fourth in the league with 28 tackles. The Commodores are tied for the most sacks (10) and interceptions (five) in the league while leading the nation having allowed only 13 points through three games.

On offence, junior quarterback Kyle Shurmur has Vanderbilt averaging 242.6 yards passing per game, third-best in the league.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that the Commodores' experience in Mason's system is easy to see with a physical offence and defence on film and in Vanderbilt's results this season.

"There's no question about the buy-in to the program and the job that he's (Mason) done there," Saban said.

One area that Mason still is working to improve is his young offensive line. A redshirt freshman is starting at right tackle with redshirt sophomores at right and left guard. Mason had to jump on the linemen about penalties at halftime of the win over Kansas State.

"The win helps them grow up, so we'll be better," Mason said.

