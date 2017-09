Cibulkova, Garcia move into Pan Pacific 2nd round

TOKYO — Fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova dispatched Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 6-3 to book a second-round spot in the Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday.

Cibulkova has momentum after posting her best result of the season when reaching the final of the Connecticut Open in August.

In Tokyo, she raced 5-1 ahead. Suarez Navarro broke in a seventh game that contained four deuces, and briefly threatened to fight her way back.

Last year's WTA Finals champion, Cibulkova broke in the third game of the second set, and again to love in the final game.