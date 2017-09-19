France choose Lille hard court for Davis Cup final v Belgium

PARIS — France is going back to Lille for the Davis Cup final against Belgium in November.

The French Tennis Federation announced the decision on Tuesday.

France played in Lille at Stade Pierre Mauroy at the weekend, beating Serbia 3-1 to reach the final. That semifinal was on clay; the French will lay a hard court for the final from Nov. 24-26.

Stade Pierre Mauroy set a semifinal attendance record for a day and a tie. More than 18,000 spectators attended on Sunday, and almost 48,000 over the three days.