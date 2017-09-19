Travellers have rough start to the season

It wasn’t the kind of start Chris Longthorne was hoping for, yet, the Delhi Travellers general manager has a very patient attitude when it comes to his Provincial Junior Hockey League team.

The local PJHL Doherty Division team dropped an 8-3 decision to the Burford Bulldogs in its home opener Friday and lost 12-0 to the Wellesley Applejacks the next night on the road.

“It was a tough start, but we see things we like,” Longthorne said Friday. “It’s a work in progress.”

On Friday, Bulldogs goalie Justin Faux was a huge difference-maker, with 40 saves to get the win.

Jakob Miller, Jason Oztrovics and Nathaniel Thibodeau gave the Bulldogs a lead after 20 minutes.

Brody Hunt scored the first goal of the season for the Travellers early in the second period. But midway through the frame, Austin Grech netted a power-play goal to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.

The Bulldogs then scored three goal during a seven minute span early in the third period to put the game on ice. Despite that, the Travellers showed plenty of fight, with Brendan Briggs and Austin Forsyth scoring goals. Thibodeau relied for the Bulldogs.

Saturday in Wellesley, the Applejacks struck five times in the first period to set a tone for the 12-0 win over the Travellers.

Jordan Hoekstra and Liam Hartman each scored a hat trick, while Shaun Pickering, Kyle Fischer, Reade MacInnis, Nick Mercier, Trent Lamarche and Kyle Soper netted one each during the 51-shot barrage.

The Travellers now hope to turn things around Friday, when they hit they travel down Highway 59 for a game against the Norwich Merchants at 8 p.m. Saturday, they host the Tavistock Braves, also at 8 p.m.