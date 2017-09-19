Belgium awaits UEFA move on Brussels stadium for Euro 2020

GENEVA — Belgium's football leaders say they are realistic about persuading UEFA to keep Brussels as a 2020 European Championship host city despite delays in building a stadium.

Belgian federation secretary general Koen de Brabander says: "We still believe, but we are realistic that it's depending on other parties."

UEFA's executive committee can decide to replace the troubled 60,000-capacity Eurostadium project at a meeting Wednesday.

Wales, which UEFA overlooked when choosing hosts in 2014, and France are two options to step in for a tournament being played in 13 different countries.