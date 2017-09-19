Tiger-Cats receiver Mike Jones suspended

TORONTO — Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Mike Jones has been suspended for two games after testing positive for a banned substance.

The CFL said in a statement Tuesday that Jones tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid outlawed by the joint drug policy of the league and the Canadian Football League Players' Association.

Jones, a first-time offender, will be suspended for game action effective immediately, but it's up to the Ticats to determine whether he can participate in other team activities, such as practices and meetings.

Players who test positive under the policy face a two-game suspension for a first doping violation, a nine-game suspension for a second violation, a one-year suspension for a third violation, and a lifetime ban for a fourth violation.