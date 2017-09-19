Sailors split opening weekend and hope to build

As the Port Dover Sailors exited the ice Sunday after winning its home opener, head coach Mike Tobin was happy to get the 4-2 victory over the Hagersville Hawks. He also realizes there is plenty of work to do if they want to get to where they want to be.

And it’s no secret, the goal for the Sailors is to be among the Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division top contenders.

“We have some parts I really like,” Tobin said between periods. “But we have to shore things up. We have a ways to go. But it’s early.”

The Sailors got off to the start they wanted, with local guy Travis Walker scoring the first goal of the game on the powerplay. Conner McQuhae added to the lead three minutes later.