Sailors split opening weekend and hope to build

As the Port Dover Sailors exited the ice Sunday after winning its home opener, head coach Mike Tobin was happy to get the 4-2 victory over the Hagersville Hawks. He also realizes there is plenty of work to do if they want to get to where they want to be.
And it’s no secret, the goal for the Sailors is to be among the Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division top contenders.
“We have some parts I really like,” Tobin said between periods. “But we have to shore things up. We have a ways to go. But it’s early.”
The Sailors got off to the start they wanted, with local guy Travis Walker scoring the first goal of the game on the powerplay. Conner McQuhae added to the lead three minutes later.
In the second period, playing with an extra attacker proved an advantage, with Cam Allan and Eric O’Keefe exchanging goals.
O’Keefe scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period, while Zach Carr’s power-play marker inched the Hawks to within a pair.
But that’s all they could get against rookie goalie Adam Seik, who made 29 saves for his first PJHL win.
Friday, the Sailors opened the season against the defending Bloomfield Division champion Grimsby Peach Kings. Despite holding a first-period lead, the Peach Kings prevailed with a 7-3 win.
Nicholas Villella opened the scoring in the opening minute for the Peach Kings, but the Sailors rebounded back. McQuhae and Steve Goeree gave the Sailors a lead after 20 minutes.
But in the second period, the Peach Kings dominated, with Brennan Smith, Addison DeTullio and Derek Pymont each netting goals.
Ashton Mikasko replied for the Sailors on the powerplay.
The Peach Kings kept its stranglehold in the third period with goals from Jake Falcao, Villella and Colin Edler.
Friday, the Sailors are on the road against the Dunnville Mudcats at 7:30 p.m., before hosting the Dundas Blues Sunday at 2 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: The Sailors did get a boost on the defensive end before its season opener. They acquired Matt Scanlin from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Brantford 99ers. The 19-year-old spent the last two seasons on the 99ers blue line.
