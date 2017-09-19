Romario seeks senate probe into Rio Olympic organizer Nuzman

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian Senator Romario de Souza Faria, the star of Brazil's 1994 World Cup winning team, hopes to open a congressional investigation into Carlos Nuzman, who headed the local organizing committee of last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Nuzman, an honorary IOC member, was held for questioning earlier this month by Brazilian and French authorities in an alleged vote-buying scheme to land the Olympics for Brazil. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Romario's office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the former Barcelona star hoped to confirm a "preliminary committee of inquiry" by the end of the week.

Two years ago, Romario called the head of the Brazilian soccer confederation — Marco Polo del Nero — before a similar panel looking into corruption in the game in Brazil. Del Nero continues to head the CBF.