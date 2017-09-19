Talkative Tennessee back John Kelly leads SEC in rushing

"He's a full-contact back, that's what I really love about him," Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith said. "JK, man, he gets me hyped in games just in the way he plays, the violence in which he plays."

His effectiveness led to criticism regarding his lack of red-zone carries last week. Tennessee passed the ball on each of its seven snaps inside Florida's 10-yard line last week and totalled just three points from three red-zone possessions. Tennessee did throw the ball to Kelly on three of those seven passes, including one that he dropped a couple of yards from the end zone.

Kelly was asked Tuesday if he lobbies for the ball in goal-line situations.

"Of course I am, that's just me being a running back," Kelly said. "A lot of the guys on our team, we trust whoever gets the ball in the goal line, in the short-yardage situations. I feel like I can definitely take advantage of it, too, if my name is called on."

Kelly's enthusiasm has proved costly on one occasion.

He capped his touchdown against Florida by doing the "Gator chomp," producing a taunting penalty that was assessed on the ensuing kickoff. Florida capitalized on the favourable field position to score a touchdown on its next possession. Kelly expressed regret about the penalty but said he intended to motivate his teammates.

"It was definitely a spur-of-the-moment thing," Kelly said. "I really wanted to do it to get our guys back into that game, to get them pumped up on the sideline, too."

His teammates didn't seem to mind. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway recalled a conversation he had with Kelly after the penalty.

"He said, 'Do you think that was too much?' "Callaway said. "I said, 'Nah, you beat me to it because I was going to do it.' "

NOTES: Tennessee defensive co-ordinator Bob Shoop took responsibility Tuesday for the Vols' defensive strategy on the final play of the Florida game. Florida delivered a tiebreaking 63-yard touchdown pass as time expired. Shoop said the criticism Jones has received over that final play is "unfair." ''I would describe it as (like) a basketball player hitting a three-quarter court shot to win a game at the end of the game," Shoop said. ... Freshman defensive back Cheyenne Labruzza has moved from cornerback to safety.

