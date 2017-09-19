Freshmen giving Iowa offence a major boost

Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 320-pounder from Detroit, was in the Hawkeyes rotation to start the season. But Jackson became more important after Iowa lost senior tackle Ike Boettger to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sept. 9.

The fact that Iowa has entrusted left tackle to Jackson is a strong barometer for his future given how many Hawkeyes who've played that position under Ferentz have gone on to have NFL careers.

"He's a tremendous talent. He's got good feet. A big, physical guy and he's smart. He's learning the offence really fast," Iowa lineman Boone Myers of Jackson. "He's just progressing at an alarming rate."

Newcomers have also given the Hawkeyes a big boost in their passing game, which has been much stronger than expected so far.

Imhir Smith-Marsette caught the game-winning TD in overtime against Iowa State, and tight end T.J. Hockenson's first five receptions have all gone for either a first down or a touchdown.

Ferentz's changed philosophy on playing freshmen has also had a positive effect on sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley.

Though Stanley burned his redshirt to throw just nine passes in 2016, he said that the experience of being the No. 2 quarterback — which included running Iowa's offence in practice — has helped him get off to a fast start this fall. Stanley leads the Big Ten with 10 touchdown passes.

"Just to be able to know the difference between practice and games, because there is a little bit of a difference between the two (is big)," Stanley said. "To be able to know what's going to happens and to know the routine definitely helps you stay more focused."

