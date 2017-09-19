Bantam AAA 99ers sweep Alliance Showcase

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Brantford 99ers bantam AAA team.
The 99ers kicked off the season with the Alliance Showcase event, going undefeated.
The Alliance Showcase featured all 12 teams from the Alliance. The 99ers will also attend several invitation-only tournaments, which attract some of the best teams in North America. They will travel to the University of Notre Dame, Mississauga for the Super Series Border Battle, the Toronto Marlies Classic and then the North American Silver Stick.
99ers 6, Chatham Kent Cyclones 5
Goals: Steven Laforme 3, Zachary Betts, Brendan Anderson, Keegan Damota.
Assists: Cam Gauvreau 2, Zachary Betts 2, Steven Laforme, Nathan Bailey.
99ers 6, Sun County Panthers 3
Goals: Steven Laforme 2, Cam Gauvreau, Isaac Westlake, Zachary Betts, Brendan Anderson.
Assists: Keegan Damota 2, Owen Rainey 2, Isaac Westlake, Nathan Bailey, Brendan Anderson, Steve Laforme.
99ers 5, London Jr. Knights 1
Goals: Steve Laforme 2, Calvin Morrow, Landon McCallum, Isaac Westlake.
Assists: Brendan Anderson, Cam Gauvreau, Reid Lazou, Jonah Cochrane, Noah Dedominicis.
99er’s 4, Windsor Jr. Spitfires 2
Goals: Keegan Damota 2, Calvin Morrow, Brendan Anderson.
Assists: Steve Laforme 2, Landon McCallum 2, Jonah Cochrane, Noah Dedominicis, Cam Gauvreau, Brendan Anderson.
Winning goaltender for all four games was Gabe Robinson.
MINOR PEEWEE AAA
The minor peewee AAA also found some early-season success, winning the Pat Larock Memorial Tournament Champions in Peterborough.
MINOR MIDGET A
Over the weekend, the 99ers minor midget A team captured gold at the Woolwich Fall Memorial Tournament.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
