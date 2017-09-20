Indians roll on, beat Angels 6-3 for 25th win in 26 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jay Bruce had a triple and a double among his three hits, Austin Jackson singled four times and the incredible Cleveland Indians rolled on by beating the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday night for their 25th victory in 26 games.

Roberto Perez added a solo home run for the AL Central champions to support a strong outing by Mike Clevinger (11-5).

Los Angeles' offence struggled for the third consecutive game as the Angels missed a chance to gain ground on Minnesota in their bid for the final American League playoff berth.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Angels, who remained 1 1/2 games behind the Twins. In each of the team's previous two games, Los Angeles scored two runs on four hits.