30-year-old kicker from Australia shining for Colorado

The Buffaloes were clued in about Stefanou through the program, saw some film and offered him a scholarship last spring .

"I haven't had any 30-year-olds in college before," coach Mike MacIntyre said. "We felt really good about his talent and the coaching he was getting. We liked who he is as a person. He's doing really well."

Still, this football thing has taken some adjustment. Namely, playing in front of so many fans. Being older, though — his birthday is April 15, 1987 — plays into his favour.

"It's helped a lot in terms of mentally being ready for this," said Stefanou, whose longest kick this season is 40 yards. "Because it's not anything you can replicate back home. You can train and practice as much as you want, but you can't replicate the crowd. You can't replicate the noise. You can't replicate the rush."

He insisted he doesn't miss soccer. If he craves the game, he'll simply watch Manchester United in the Premier League.

Stefanou played at a high level, representing his nation on its under-19 squad and suiting up professionally for several squads. He even went to Greece to play, but became homesick and returned to Australia.

"I won't do that again," he cracked.

That's because he's made himself right at home in Boulder. His wife, Laura, joined him on campus and is completing online coursework. He's hoping to soon get her a puppy, for when he's at road games or studying.

About that, it's been challenging hitting the books again after such a long layoff from school.

"Writing papers and having deadlines," he said, shaking his head. "I'm acclimatizing quite well."

By the way, he's not the oldest player on the FBS level this season. That distinction belongs to Western Michigan punter Derrick Mitchell, who is three months older than Stefanou after playing minor league baseball before returning to football.

As for how far his field-goal range might extend, Stefanou's not quite sure. He did connect on a 63-yarder while with Prokick Australia.

"I'd like to think I feel comfortable from 50 to 55," he explained. "That's what I'd like to think."

Being 30 does have some perks for Stefanou. For one, he rarely takes a backseat to any of his teammates on car rides.

Well, except when Buffaloes defensive back Ryan Moeller is around.

"He never lets me sit in the front seat," Stefanou lamented. "I tell him, 'Respect your elders. Let me sit in the front.'"

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press