Bulldogs open season with win

It was the kind of start to the Provincial Junior Hockey League season the Burford Bulldogs were hoping for after the way last season ended.
On Friday, Bulldogs goalie Justin Faux was a huge difference-maker, with 40 saves and Nathaniel Thibodeau had a five-point night to beat the Delhi Travellers 4-2 on the road.
Jakob Miller, Jason Oztrovics and Thibodeau gave the Bulldogs a lead after 20 minutes.
Brody Hunt scored the first goal of the season for the Travellers early in the second period. But midway through the frame, Austin Grech netted a power-play goal to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.
The Bulldogs then scored three goal during a seven minute span early in the third period to put the game on ice. Despite that, the Travellers showed plenty of fight, with Brendan Briggs and Austin Forsyth scoring goals.
Thibodeau replied for the Bulldogs.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they couldn’t carry that momentum into the next night because their home opener against the Tavistock Braves was postponed.
Thursday the Bulldogs are on the road against the Ayr Centennials, before returning the favour Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
It was the kind of start to the Provincial Junior Hockey League season the Burford Bulldogs were hoping for after the way last season ended.
On Friday, Bulldogs goalie Justin Faux was a huge difference-maker, with 40 saves and Nathaniel Thibodeau had a five-point night to beat the Delhi Travellers 4-2 on the road.
Jakob Miller, Jason Oztrovics and Thibodeau gave the Bulldogs a lead after 20 minutes.
Brody Hunt scored the first goal of the season for the Travellers early in the second period. But midway through the frame, Austin Grech netted a power-play goal to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.
The Bulldogs then scored three goal during a seven minute span early in the third period to put the game on ice. Despite that, the Travellers showed plenty of fight, with Brendan Briggs and Austin Forsyth scoring goals.
Thibodeau replied for the Bulldogs.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they couldn’t carry that momentum into the next night because their home opener against the Tavistock Braves was postponed.
Thursday the Bulldogs are on the road against the Ayr Centennials, before returning the favour Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
It was the kind of start to the Provincial Junior Hockey League season the Burford Bulldogs were hoping for after the way last season ended.
On Friday, Bulldogs goalie Justin Faux was a huge difference-maker, with 40 saves and Nathaniel Thibodeau had a five-point night to beat the Delhi Travellers 4-2 on the road.
Jakob Miller, Jason Oztrovics and Thibodeau gave the Bulldogs a lead after 20 minutes.
Brody Hunt scored the first goal of the season for the Travellers early in the second period. But midway through the frame, Austin Grech netted a power-play goal to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.
The Bulldogs then scored three goal during a seven minute span early in the third period to put the game on ice. Despite that, the Travellers showed plenty of fight, with Brendan Briggs and Austin Forsyth scoring goals.
Thibodeau replied for the Bulldogs.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they couldn’t carry that momentum into the next night because their home opener against the Tavistock Braves was postponed.
Thursday the Bulldogs are on the road against the Ayr Centennials, before returning the favour Saturday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1