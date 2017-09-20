Mounties knock off defending champs to start season

Paris Mounties head coach Brad Jones couldn’t be happier about how the Provincial Junior Hockey League season has begun for his team.

Knowing there’s a ton of work to be done, the head coach couldn’t be happier with a pair of huge wins in its first two games.

After beating the New Hamburg Firebirds 6-5 in overtime on the road Friday, the Mounties followed it up with a 5-4 win over the defending Schmalz Cup champion Ayr Centennials at home Sunday.

“We are a work in progress in this young season,” jones said. “We have lots of areas to improve on. The dressing room has a great core and leadership group to build off of going forward. We were really excited for the weekend. It was great to get the four points.”

After the Centennials got on the board first thanks to a power-play marker from Rob grant, Matt Patton made his presence felt. Patton, who played for the Centennials last season after playing two in Paris, scored a pair of goals three minutes apart to give his team a lead.

“He really brings an offensive flare and energy,” Jones said. “It’s nice to have him back.”

John Nay tied things up for the visitors, before it was Brett Wilson’s turn to score two-straight goals.

With a two goal lead, the Mounties managed to hold on to the lead with a goal by Jay Dekker, with Nay and Nolan Kelly attempting the comeback for the Centennials.

The Mounties have two more games this weekend. Friday they are on the road against the Tavistock Braves, before hosting the Wellesley Applejacks Saturday at 7:30 p.m.