Dumoulin tops Roglic, Froome for cycling time trial title

BERGEN, Norway — Giro d' Italia champion Tom Dumoulin won the time trial world title on Wednesday, beating runner-up Primoz Roglic and Tour de France and Vuelta de Espana winner Chris Froome.

Dumoulin covered the 31-kilometre route featuring the grueling climb of Mount Floyen in 44 minutes, 41 seconds. His ride was so dominant that he nearly caught Froome, who started 90 seconds ahead of him.

Roglic was 58 seconds back to earn silver for Slovenia. Froome was 1:21 back to take bronze, capping a historic summer for the Brit that included back-to-back Grand Tour triumphs.

Dumoulin was part of Team Sunweb's gold medal-winning effort in Sunday's team trial. He was third in the individual time trial three years ago and won silver in the discipline at last year's Rio Olympics.