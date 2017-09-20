Road favourites all over the board in Week 3

KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP

Raiders did their part by easing past the Jets, and it's tempting to select against New York again. Instead, let's go with NEW ENGLAND.

No. 8 Baltimore (minus 3 1-2) vs. No. 21 Jacksonville at London

Ravens carry their defensive prowess across the pond.

BEST BET: RAVENS, 20-9

No. 12 Seattle (plus 3) at No. 16 Tennessee

Have to go with one of those home underdogs.

UPSET SPECIAL: TITANS, 17-13

No. 2 Atlanta (minus 3) at No. 9 Detroit

Lions might be better than anticipated. Still not good enough here.

FALCONS, 30-23

No. 10 Dallas (minus 3) at No. 20 Arizona, Monday night

Which are real Cowboys? Which are real Cardinals?

COWBOYS, 26-20

No. 4 Pittsburgh (minus 7) at No. 28 (tie) Chicago

Steelers are 2-0 without looking particularly good.

STEELERS, 22-13

No. 6 Denver (minus 3) at No. 23 Buffalo

Broncos are 2-0 and have looked very good.

BRONCOS, 20-10

No. 3 Oakland (minus 3) at No. 18 Washington

Remember when Raiders struggled in Eastern time zone? Forget it.

RAIDERS, 33-26

No. 28 (tie) Cleveland (minus 1) at No. 31 Indianapolis

Wait, Browns are one of those road favourites? Got to go with them.

BROWNS, 13-10

No. 17 Miami (minus 5 1-2) at No. 32 New York Jets

Dolphins taking advantage of easy opening schedule, even with Week 1 postponement.

DOLPHINS, 26-10

No. 19 Houston (plus 13) at No. 5 New England

A house of horrors for undermanned Texans.

PATRIOTS, 30-13

No. 26 New Orleans (plus 6) at No. 11 Carolina

Saints could keep this close before failing.

PANTHERS, 21-18

No. 25 New York Giants (plus 5 1-2) at No. 14 Philadelphia

Preseason NFC East co-favourite falls to 0-3.

EAGLES, 21-20

No. 1 Kansas City (minus 3) at No. 24 Los Angeles Chargers

Dangerous game for Chiefs, but if Chargers can't hit late kicks ...

CHIEFS, 24-23

No. 27 Cincinnati (plus 9) at No. 7 Green Bay

Somehow, this is prime CBS telecast. We might turn on NASCAR instead.

PACKERS, 20-6

No. 13 Tampa Bay (no line) at No. 15 Minnesota

Too bad there is no line (Sam Bradford's availability), because this could have been BEST BET.

BUCCANEERS, 21-10

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (7-9). Straight up (12-4)

Season Totals: Against spread (13-18). Straight up: (21-10)

Best Bet: 2-0 against spread, 2-0 straight up.

Upset special: 2-0 against spread, 2-0 straight up

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press