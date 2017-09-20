Pulisic seals 3-0 Bundesliga win for Dortmund in Hamburg

BERLIN — Christian Pulisic sealed a 3-0 win for Borussia Dortmund at Hamburger SV on Wednesday that maintained the side's record of not conceding a goal in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund's win returned the side to the top of the league after five games, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Shinji Kagawa's strike from close range fired Dortmund into an early lead, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on a counterattack in the second half, and Pulisic made sure with 10 minutes remaining when he took Mahmoud Dahoud's pass and burst between two defenders before clipping the ball inside the far post.

There were also wins for Eintracht Frankfurt in Cologne, Hoffenheim at Mainz and Hertha Berlin over visiting Bayer Leverkusen.