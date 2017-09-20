Still in thick of wild-card race, Rockies lose third in row

SAN FRANCISCO — Jonathan Lucroy is confident the Colorado Rockies will find their swagger again, and fast. Their playoff hopes depend on it.

If the rookies dressing up in Denver Broncos jerseys for a flight to Southern California does the trick to loosen up this group, the catcher is all for it.

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants and now the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card is in jeopardy after a 4-0 loss to last-place San Francisco on Wednesday, the club's third straight defeat.

"It's natural for younger players and guys that have never been there before to press when you get close to crunch time," Lucroy said. "We're going to take a step back and have some fun today on the flight with our football team we have. Hopefully it will loosen some guys up and try to get back after the Padres. All we can control is our effort and our work. ... This is the most talented lineup I've ever been a part of. This lineup's too good to be held down like that. It was going to come down the wire anyway, we knew that."

Joe Panik hit a one-out triple in the first off Chatwood (8-13) and immediately scored on Denard Span's sacrifice fly, then Panik doubled in the third and came home on Buster Posey's sacrifice fly.

The Rockies' wild-card advantage had been trimmed to one game by the Brewers to begin the day. Milwaukee was playing a night game at Pittsburgh.

Brandon Crawford hit a solo homer in the third to back Matt Moore (6-14), who earned his first win against Colorado after going 0-2 over his first three outings of the year.

After two straight 4-3, walkoff setbacks, the Rockies lost for the fifth time in seven games overall following a six-game winning streak. Colorado dropped a fifth straight at AT&T Park for its longest skid at the waterfront ballpark since losing nine in a row from Aug. 11, 2012-April 10, 2013.

"This time of year, it's natural for all of us to magnify things, because it's coming down to the end," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "And that's great, which is what we want. That's what players want, that's what we want as an organization, to be in this situation."

Moore struck out six and walked two over six innings, allowing six hits. He was chased in the seventh after back-to-back singles, and Steven Okert entered to face pinch-hitter Pat Valaika. Colorado couldn't capitalize.