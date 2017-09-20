Lupul apologizes for Instagram comments

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul has publicly apologized for recent comments he made on social media.

Lupul took to Twitter on Wednesday, speaking for the first time since Sunday when he said he was healthy enough to play hockey despite the fact he failed his medical on the first day of training camp.

"I responded earlier this week to some negative comments on Instagram. It was an inappropriate response, and I deleted it, but I take full responsibility," Lupul said in a statement.

"It's been extremely tough not being able to play over the past 1.5 years. I will not be seeking a second opinion, but I hope one day to get back on the ice. I apologize to the media, fans, Leafs organization, and most of all my teammates for this unneeded distraction."