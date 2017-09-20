Schultz's OT goal lift Penguins over Red Wings

Prior to the game, left wing Erik Cole signed a ceremonial contract with Carolina and announced his retirement. He was hired as a team ambassador.

Cole made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2001. He also played for Dallas, Montreal, Detroit and Edmonton during his 13 seasons in the NHL.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

In New York, Filip Chytil, the 21st pick in the June draft, scored 4:56 into overtime to lift the Rangers to the win.

Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider and David Desharnais also scored for New York. Alexander Georgiev made 15 saves for the win, and starter Henrik Lundqvist had 11 stops.

Pavel Zacha, Brian Gibbons and Jimmy Hayes scored for New Jersey. Cory Schneider made 14 saves on 17 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, SS

In New York, Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd scored in the third period, powering the Islanders to the victory in a split-squad game.

Devon Toews also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 17 saves in two periods.

Alex Lyon played the entire game in goal for Philadelphia and finished with 26 stops.

Travis Konecny and TJ Brennan scored for the Flyers.

In the other split-squad game, Shayne Gostisbehere scored 57 seconds into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Taylor Leier added two second-period goals for Philadelphia. Michal Neuvirth made 12 saves on 13 shots.

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored for New York, which received 19 saves from Christopher Gibson.

