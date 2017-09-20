Nationals rally for 6 runs in 8th to beat Braves

Braves LHP A.J. Minter faced the minimum in the sixth and has not allowed a walk in his first career 11 games. The team said his 1 1/3 perfect innings Sunday made him the organization's first pitcher "since at least 1913" not to allow a walk in his first 10 games. Minter is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 games and has struck out eight of the last 11 batters he's faced.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RF Bryce Harper, sidelined since Aug. 12 with a hyperextended left knee, took live batting practice and will rest Thursday. The 2015 NL MVP played in a simulated game Tuesday. "He's on a fast course to try to come back as soon as possible, but we don't want to rush him too much and hurt him," manager Dusty Baker said. Baker added that Harper could play in some instructional games next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Braves: CF Ender Inciarte was out of the lineup because of a bruised left thumb. X-rays were negative after he left Tuesday's game early. Snitker said Inciarte "couldn't torque his bat on fastballs" and needed to rest. Inciarte is 10 hits shy of having 200 for the first time in his career.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (13-9, 4.43 ERA) will try to win his third straight start. Roark is 5-2 with a 3.24 ERA in his last eight starts overall. He's made 12 career starts and six relief appearances against the Braves, going 6-2 with a 2.80 ERA.

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (9-10, 4.41 ERA). The 42-year-old knuckleballer is 0-2 with a 10.05 ERA in three starts this month. In 20 career starts and two relief outings against Washington, Dickey is 4-9 with a 4.17 ERA.

