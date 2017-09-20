Impact cools off Toronto FC with 5-3 win

TORONTO — Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel each scored twice, and the Montreal Impact cooled off Toronto FC with a wild 5-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Marco Donadel also scored for Montreal (11-12-6), which had lost four straight. A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on a late goal last weekend prompted owner Joey Saputo to issue a statement to fans, asking for patience during an "extremely trying" season.

MLS-leading Toronto (18-4-8) was trying for its seventh straight win. Other than the MLS Cup final, which Toronto lost in a penalty shootout last December, it had not lost a regular-season or playoff game at home since Oct, 1, 2016.

Toronto striker Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 77th and 79th minutes, but the Impact held on from there.