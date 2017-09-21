India legspinners destroy Australia's chase in 2nd ODI

Yadav joined Chetan Sharma (against New Zealand in 1987) and Kapil Dev (against Sri Lanka in 1991) as India hat trick achievers in an ODI. Overall, he became the fifth India bowler after Sharma, Dev, Harbhajan Singh (against Australia in 2001) and Irfan Pathan (against Pakistan in 2006) to reap a hat trick in international cricket. Singh and Pathan did theirs in tests.

Also, Dev, Singh and Yadav achieved theirs at Eden Gardens.

Australia lost five wickets for 42 runs. Stoinis farmed the strike with Nathan Coulter-Nile (8) and Kane Richardson (0), and reached his second ODI half-century off 58 balls.

He hit six fours and three sixes to lead Australia past 200, but the threat of victory didn't materialize as he ran out of partners.

Australia made India bat first and restricted the home side to 252 all out.

Virat Kohli scored 92, and Ajinkya Rahane 55. They put on 102 for the second wicket

Kohli overcame a patchy start to reach his 45th ODI half-century off 60 balls. Shortly afterwards, Rahane notched his 20th ODI half-century off 62 balls, including seven fours.

Soon after their partnership scored 100, Kohli forced Rahane to run a second in the 24th over, and the latter was run out, unable to beat Hilton Cartwright's throw from long on.

Manish Pandey was bowled cheaply and Kedar Jadhav joined Kohli in the middle. They put on 55 for the fourth wicket but Australia was exerted great control over the run rate.

Jadhav perished for 24 trying to force the pace, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 300th ODI for India, was caught on 5.

Kohli led India past 200, and he was bowled on 92 when he played on Coulter-Nile. He faced 107 balls and hit eight fours.

India lost momentum, Coulter-Nile took 3-51 and Kane Richardson, playing his first ODI since February 2016, took 3-55.

