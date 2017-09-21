French challenger Lappartient takes over as UCI president

BERGEN, Norway — French official David Lappartient has beaten British incumbent Brian Cookson in a vote to become president of the International Cycling Union.

Lappartient, the European Cycling Union leader, won the vote 37-8 at the UCI's annual congress.

Lappartient promised to "regain influence in the Olympic movement, where it has been losing ground."

Track cycling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be raced in a velodrome 130 kilometres (80 miles) outside the city, though two more medals were added in men's and women's Madison events.