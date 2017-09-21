No. 25 LSU seeks turnaround vs. Syracuse

Syracuse (2-1) at No. 25 LSU (2-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: LSU by 23.

Series record: LSU leads 2-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

LSU must win not only to remain in the Top 25, but to begin restoring confidence in the program under first-year coach Ed Orgeron following a 37-7 drubbing at Mississippi State last week. For Syracuse, a win in Tiger Stadium could grab poll voters' attention and potentially provide considerable momentum to a program that is off to a fair start.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU's humbled defence against an emerging Syracuse offence. Orange coach Dino Babers points to the fourth game of his second season as the moment when his system clicks. The Orange offence flourished during the second half of last weekend's 41-17 victory over Central Michigan, outgaining the Chippewas 333-60 in the third quarter alone. LSU has two defensive regulars sitting out the first half against Syracuse after being flagged for targeting at Mississippi State, which piled up 465 total yards on the Tigers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: Sean Riley has replaced former return man Brisly Estime, who led the NCAA at 17.7 yards per return last season. Last week against Central Michigan, Riley had a career day with 247 all-purpose yards — 47 rushing, 82 receiving, 20 on punt returns and 98 on kickoffs.

LSU: DE Arden Key, who notched an LSU single-season record 12 sacks in 2016, is trying to regain form after missing the first two games this season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He shared one sack in his first action last week.