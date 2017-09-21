Demeyere Giants bounce back to win second-straight Southern Counties senior men's title

It didn’t come easy, but the Simcoe Demeyere Giants not only got a little bit of revenge over the Port Dover Sailors, but captured its second-straight Southern Counties Senior Men’s Baseball League title.

After the Sailors got off to a great start, scoring four runs in the first inning, the Giants bounced back to earn a 10-7 victory in the one-game winner-take-all championship game at Memorial Park Wednesday.

Andy Dedecker and Josh Johnson came in relief of starter Tim Logan.

Gavin Barnard had a perfect game going on the mound for the Sailors, mowing down nine-straight before the Giants bats began to roll and hammered out nine runs in the fourth inning to take the lead.

“I couldn't be prouder of the guys,” Giants manager Jeremy Shortt said. “The great part about our team is that we get better every year. Our depth is a big reason for success. Even when key players aren't there because of work and family commitments, we have the players to jump into a spot and excel.”

Shortt said team chemistry is one of the reasons for the Giants ability to bounce back.

“It truly is a brotherhood,” Shortt said.

The Giants victory exacted a bit of revenge. Over the Labour Day weekend, the Sailors beat the Giants in the semifinal game at the Ontario Baseball Association C championships.

Unfortunately for the Sailors, they ran into a very tough Listowel Legionaries team in the final, who took home the provincial title in Forest.

With two-straight Southern Counties titles, the Giants are hoping to build on its success. There is also hope the Giants will have the opportunity to host the tournament next season.