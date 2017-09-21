Paulinho has silenced his critics at Barcelona

The 29-year-old Paulinho has added versatility to the midfield. He is solid as a defensive midfielder but also excels with attacking runs that often surprise defenders.

That's how he scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win against Getafe, making a run between defenders and entering the area to fire a firm shot into the far corner. His second goal was a header in a 6-1 rout of Eibar.

"He will end up being a cheap signing," Brazil teammate and former Barcelona player Dani Alves said.

Paulinho has a lot more presence in the area than some of the team's other midfielders, including Ivan Rakitic and even Andres Iniesta.

It was this that made Paulinho a key player in the Corinthians team that won Club World Cup in 2012. His success with the Brazilian club prompted a move in 2013 to Tottenham, where he disappointed in his two seasons before moving to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho, who signed a four-year contract with Barcelona, said he had regained his confidence while playing in China. And his good performances with Brazil also helped.

"He gives us a lot of versatility. He can help us in many different ways," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

Barcelona's next game is on Saturday at Girona. The Catalan club has won its first five Spanish league games and has a two-point lead over second-place Sevilla.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

Follow Tales Azzoni on http://twitter.com/tazzoni

By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press