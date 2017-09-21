No. 6 Oklahoma St. meets No. 16 TCU in early Big 12 showdown

Oklahoma State has national championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph has a chance to make a major impression in the Heisman race. TCU can establish itself as a challenger in the conference and bring some pride back to Texas football.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State protection vs. TCU pass rush. Rudolph has had plenty of time to sit back and find his talented collection of receivers. He has been sacked just three times this season. He will face a TCU defence that has eight sacks in three games. DE Ben Banogu and S Ridwan Issahaku both have two sacks this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH