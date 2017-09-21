In Shanghai, LA Kings win 1st NHL preseason game in China

SHANGHAI — In the first NHL preseason game played in China, the Los Angeles Kings used a third-period scoring spurt to put away the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday.

The teams gave the raucous Shanghai crowd a fast-paced, physical introduction to the NHL, combining for 17 penalties and several power- play opportunities. Tanner Pearson scored twice for the Kings and Alec Martinez and Jeff Carter each had a goal and an assist.

The NHL offered a primer that featured team mascots before the game. An announcer came onto the ice to explain the finer points of the game as Fin — Vancouver's killer whale — and Bailey — Los Angeles' lion — mimicked infractions such as charging, crosschecking, tripping and hooking.

A golden Chinese dragon came out next, held aloft on poles by seven skaters. A group of Chinese kids in hockey uniforms joined the NHL players during the Chinese national anthem.