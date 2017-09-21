Chiefs-Chargers Capsule

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (10)

CHARGERS Defence — OVERALL (20), RUSH (26), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won six straight in series. ... Kansas City has won 11 straight vs AFC West overall. ... Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has five TDs in first two games, tied for second most in NFL history. He's third player with one TD of at least 50 yards in first two games, joining Baltimore's Alan Ameche (1955) and Cleveland's Dub Jones (1950). ... Kansas City had six sacks of Eagles' Carson Wentz last week. ... Chiefs DL Chris Jones had three sacks, forced two fumbles and picked off pass against Eagles. ... TE Travis Kelce needs 97 yards receiving to pass Fred Arbanas (3,101) for second most among Chiefs TEs. Tony Gonzalez had 10,940. ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith has thrown five TD passes and no interceptions this season. ... Chiefs OLB Justin Houston has sacked Chargers' Philip Rivers five times, tied with Peyton Manning for second most in his career. He sacked Michael Vick 6 1/2 times. ... Chargers have lost both games by a field goal or less. ... Antonio Gonzalez broke league TD catch record by TE with his 11th in Chargers' loss to Miami last weekend. ... Los Angeles LB Jatavis Brown has NFL-best 17 tackles through two games. ... Rivers ranks fourth in league in completion rate (73.6 per cent). He broke Chargers record for 300-yard passing games with 52nd last week. ... Rivers and Gates have connected for 85 TDs, tied with Steven Young and Jerry Rice for second most in NFL history. Peyton Manning hit Marvin Harrison for 112 in Indianapolis. ... Chargers RB Melvin Gordon matched career high with seven catches last week. ... Fantasy Tip: If you were smart enough to draft Hunt, or picked him up before anyone else after Week 1 domination of New England, keep riding him. Chiefs' rookie RB facing a Chargers defence that ranks 26th against the run and gave up 122 yards rushing to Dolphins' Jay Ajayi last week.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press