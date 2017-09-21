Leverkusen: FIFA has cleared Argentine striker Lucas Alario

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen says it has been cleared to play Argentine striker Lucas Alario by FIFA.

The Bundesliga club says in a statement on Thursday, "FIFA ruled ... that the denial of playing rights for the Argentina national team player by his former club River Plate and the Argentine soccer association (AFA) was not valid. So nothing remains in the way of the forward's appearance for Leverkusen."

The AFA previously refused clearance for the 24-year-old Alario to join from River Plate despite Leverkusen's payment of his release clause.

River Plate contended the transfer was invalid as Leverkusen paid the release clause of 23.8 million euros ($28.6 million) on Aug. 31, after the Argentine season began, which it claimed was against FIFA rules.