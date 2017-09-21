Cutler settling in with Dolphins after flirting with Jets

In the Dolphins' season opener last week, Cutler was 24 of 34 for 230 yards and a touchdown to help Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 .

"He looks like he never left," Jets coach Todd Bowles said. "He looks quick, he's very accurate, very smart with the football and they do a good job."

Here are some other things to know about the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium:

DIGGING IN: The Dolphins' run defence was stout in the opener, a big change from last season, when they allowed an NFL-worst 4.8 yards per rush. The Chargers ran for 44 yards in 14 plays.

"They went away from it after we stopped them a few times," middle linebacker Mike Hull said.

New York is sure to test Miami's depleted linebacker group. Hull will be making his third career start, and undrafted rookie free agent Chase Allen will likely also see significant action.

RUNNING FREE: On the other side, the Jets' run defence has been awful through two games.

New York has allowed a league-high 370 yards rushing and has to face Jay Ajayi this week. Ajayi ran for 122 yards in the Dolphins' opener, snapping a streak of 17 games in which the Los Angles Chargers hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher. Ajayi has 1,277 yards rushing and six TDs in his past 12 games, including five 100-yard games and three of 200 yards or more rushing.

"We've got to stay in our gaps," defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson said. "That's for everybody. We've got to stay in our gaps and attack them."

NOT BEING BLOCKED: The work of the Dolphins' linebackers is made easier by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is off to another strong start. Gase raved about Suh's play against the Chargers.

"I saw a guy that was not going to be blocked," Gase said. "When they were trying to run the ball, it didn't matter if there was two guys on him or one guy, he was penetrating, creating negative plays, causing chaos. Basically the same thing I've seen every week since I've been here."

DOLPHIN GROUNDED: Miami linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after he went AWOL last Saturday, the day before the team's season opener.

Gase has left open the possibility of the veteran returning at some point, but the Dolphins also acquired his possible replacement by trading a fifth-round draft pick to New Orleans for Stephone Anthony.

Gase said Anthony will "possibly" be ready to play Sunday.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins could give New York's offence a boost in his return from a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy while with Tampa Bay last year.

Seferian-Jenkins sought help to treat his alcohol issues when he joined the Jets, and marked 243 days sober on Thursday. He dropped 33 pounds in the off-season and looked impressive during training camp and the preseason.

"I'm fortunate to be standing before y'all," Seferian-Jenkins said, "being able to play football with a clear head and a clear mind, a good perspective and healthy."

The Jets have five tight ends on their roster, but only two are healthy: Seferian-Jenkins and Will Tye.

