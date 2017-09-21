Staley ready to put aside title celebrations, get to work

This season, Wilson will be the Gamecocks' unquestioned centerpiece.

"She's a senior," Staley said. "She's the one picking out the furniture."

Behind Wilson is a roster with very little starting experience. That's why Staley is both eager and edgy when thinking of how they'll fit together when practice opens early next month.

To Staley, that's the true joy of coaching for her.

Many championship programs like UConn mould the players into a system, Staley said. That's not what happens with the Gamecocks, who often change up offensive styles to take advantage of their players' strengths.

She recalled sitting around her office table with her four players (Coates, Davis, Gray and Wilson) and explaining how it would be next to impossible that each one would get the same amount of touches, accolades or attention during the season.

The group had to shift its roles again when Coates was ruled out of the NCAAs with a significant ankle injury. Staley went to a more free-flowing offensive attack to take advantage of Davis and Gray's outside skills.

"They had to accept their roles," Staley said. "If we can get this year's group to do the same, we'll have a chance."

The Japan trip for a three-game exhibition in June gave Staley an early look at the makeup of this year's team.

Staley, who never really wanted be coach, marveled at run of success.

"We wondered if we committed professional suicide" after her first two years at South Carolina, Staley said.

The Gamecocks have won four straight SEC regular-season titles and three consecutive league tournaments. Staley knows that just a start of the extended dominance Tennessee enjoyed during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Staley's not putting a time limit how long the Gamecocks run will last.

Staley said the grind won't stop even if that original focus has changed in the aftermath of the championship.

"I can breathe a little easier, for sure," she said. "To be the best, you can't rest on your laurels. I don't want to do that. I want to win another national championship, I want to win multiple national championships."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press