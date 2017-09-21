Healthy Desmond Trufant basking in his return to Falcons

There wasn't much to enjoy in Trufant's first two seasons with the Falcons. The former Washington standout was drafted 22nd overall in 2013, setting a rookie franchise record with 13 pass breakups, but Atlanta went 4-12 that year and followed with a 6-10 mark in '14.

"We just had to fight through what we were going through. We had good players, we had a good team. We just weren't getting the wins for whatever reasons. I just kept pushing, kept grinding, kept trying to get better."

The grind of rehabbing his left shoulder was even harder. Trufant had to check his ego and let his body heal itself. The Falcons made his life much sweeter, though, signing Trufant five months ago to a five-year extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed.

"He does a lot of things that don't show up on the stat sheet," coach Dan Quinn said. "The work he puts in the off-season to get ready to play. That's the thing. When you're trying to become really good, that's the kind of consistency you're looking for."

Trufant just wants to stay healthy. That's his goal — anything to avoid hearing the same question that dogged him for the last eight months.

What was it like missing the Super Bowl?

"I can't even count how many times I heard that," Trufant said. "But it just wasn't my time, you know? It definitely was a learning experience. I had to fight through the injury, get my strength and my rhythm back. It worked out for the best. I'm a better player now."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By George Henry, The Associated Press