Safeties Tartt, Ward active for 49ers vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward are active for the San Francisco 49ers despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Tartt is dealing with a neck injury and Ward has been bothered by a hamstring injury, but both will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Starting strong safety Eric Reid is out with a knee injury.

The inactive players for the Rams are quarterback Brandon Allen, cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder), running back Malcolm Brown (hamstring), safety Marqui Christian, linebacker Ejuan Price, and tackles Andrew Donnal and Cornelius Lucas.

The other players out for San Francisco are linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper.