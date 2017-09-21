Twins rout Tigers, lead AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games

DETROIT — Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco had three hits each, and the Minnesota Twins extended their lead for the American League's second wild card by beating the Detroit Tigers 12-1 on Thursday night.

The Twins are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Angels in the race for the AL's final post-season spot. Los Angeles lost earlier in the day to Cleveland.

Minnesota scored three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings, then added four more in the eighth. The Twins rebounded from a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, routing a depleted Detroit team that is 4-17 in September after trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton.

Adalberto Mejia fell one out short of a win, allowing a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dillon Gee (3-2) was credited with a victory in relief.