Taylor Campbell seeking ringette’s holy grail

Her main role is defensive, although Campbell is continuously striving to balance her game by becoming more of a threat in the offensive zone.

“You need to be versatile,” she said. “I do believe I can find the net, but I wouldn’t say that’s what they saw in me.”

Players interested in trying out for Team Canada were scouted, with those selected invited to a first tryout camp in May in the GTA. Those making it past the first cut attended a second tryout the following month in Calgary.

Campbell had tried out as a 20-year-old during the previous cycle (world championships are held every other year), making it through both camps, but not onto the final Team Canada roster. This year, her quest was successful and she joins a list comprised of three goalies, nine defence, and 10 forwards featuring several Turbo teammates, including best friend Sheri Adams.

“It was really exciting to know a lot of Turbos made it too.”

The World Ringette Championships will be contested in Mississauga at the end of November and into early December. Canada will be paired in a best-of-three series with Finland, occupying an elevated ‘Pool A’ through recognition as the dominant world powers. The tournament will also feature a Tier II championship involving teams including the United States and Sweden.

Although in contact with coaches via the phone and assigned to study video, a clearer picture of her role will come during preparation camp in October. The team goal is easily defined by the Sam Jacks Trophy; personally, Campbell simply wants to contribute her best effort. “And do what I can bring.”

Already excited, Campbell’s anticipation amped up a notch with last week’s arrival of official Team Canada gear. “That’s kind of when it became real.”

Campbell looks forward to bettering herself as a player, learning from coaches, and playing with and against ‘the best of the best’.

“I think that’s what I’m most excited about is the learning experience.”

Apart from that, however, is the opportunity to represent her country in a sport she loves, the realization of a childhood dream.

“You never think it will come true for you,” Campbell concluded of a journey worked up from small-town roots. “It just shows it’s not just for big-city people.”